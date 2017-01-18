From Steve Jobs to Mark Zuckerberg, this series charts the lives and careers of leaders in the technology sector, taking in their early successes, greatest defeats and the innovations that made them famous.

In this episode we take a look at Tim Cook’s rise to fame, examining his work with IBM, Compaq and Apple and revealing his net worth.

The American-born entrepreneur grew up in Alabama and by 1982, had earned a degree in industrial engineering. After working 12 years for IBM and Compaq, he met with Steve Jobs in 1998 and became CEO of the company within 7 years.

