Times Newspapers, the publisher of the Times and the Sunday Times, made a loss last year as the cost of redundancies wiped out a small operating profit.

The company, part of the Murdoch family’s British newspaper operation, News UK, reported a pre-tax loss of £4.9m on a turnover of £341.6m, in accounts filed at Companies House. That compares with sales of £342.6m in the prior year, and a pre-tax profit of £8.8m.

The swing to a loss was mostly the result of £13.8m in restructuring charges as the Times and Sunday Times sought to trim costs in their editorial, advertising sales and back office departments. Despite the cuts, editorial staff numbers increased from 459 to 478.

The company said the small decline in its revenues was driven by the tough print advertising market, offset by increases in circulation and subscription revenues. The cover price of the Times increased by 20p during the year covered by the accounts, to July 2016.

The accounts also cover the return of Rebekah Brooks as chief executive of News UK. She was reappointed following an absence of four years, during which she was tried and acquitted on phone hacking charges.

The Times Newspapers accounts, together with other accounts for News UK companies, indicate that Mike Darcey, who Ms Brooks replaced on her return in October 2015, received pay and compensation for loss of office of £3.6m.

News UK also filed accounts for News Group Newspapers, the subsidiary including the Sun and Sun on Sunday tabloids.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £62.8m, compared with £78.1m in 2015. Turnover decreased by more than £10m to £446.4m. The company said the tabloid market was contracting faster than sales of quality newspapers. The Sun’s circulation was down 8pc over the year, partially offset by a 10p cover price increase.

Since her return, Ms Brooks has focused on attempts to revive the Sun, including by scrapping the paywall that restricted the size of its audience online while rivals such as MailOnline built massive followings.

She has also doubled down on the gambling market with a Sun-branded bookmaker, building on its bingo operation. In the News UK’s biggest takeover since it bought the Sunday Times in 1981, she paid £220m to acquire Wireless Group, the owner of talkSport and more than a dozen other radio stations as part of an effort to offer advertisers more options.

News Group Newspapers cut its editorial staff from 546 to 528, however. Redundancies and restructuring at the Sun and Sun on Sunday cost £14.8m, almost double the prior year’s bill.

News Group Newspapers is still counting the cost of the phone hacking scandal, which triggered the closure of its flagship Sunday title the News of the World in 2011. Last year the total cost of legal fees, damages for victims, investigations and other charges was £30.2m, down from £72.3m in 2015.

For the first time, both Times Newspapers and News Group Newspapers reported how much they returned to advertising buyers as rebates. The tabloids paid back £2.3m in 2015, while the Times and Sunday Times returned £2.4m. Several newspaper publishers have begun revealing the figures in recent accounts to increase transparency across the industry.