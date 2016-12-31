Among the highest incidences of crime linked to them, 98 were recorded in London, 58 in Greater Manchester and 49 in Merseyside, the Daily Mirror reported using information from Freedom of Information requests.

Across the country, officers reported at least 162 sex offences connected to the two apps, including 63 rapes. In 2016, Greater Manchester Police recorded 12 rapes. Only two were logged a year earlier.

Forces reported several sex attacks on children plus cases of grooming, child prostitution and child abuse images. Thefts, assaults, harassment and malicious messages were commonplace. Drug trafficking, blackmail and criminal damage were also reported.

Tony Neate, chief executive of the organisation Get Safe Online, said: “Dating, and the way we meet potential partners, has seen a huge change as a result of the internet, social media and mobile phone apps.

“While online platforms such as Tinder and Grinder are making it easier for busy people to meet others, the risk of meeting someone who is abusive or physically violent also increases.

“It is concerning to see this rise in the number of crimes involving dating apps, and particularly worrying to hear of the number of young people falling victim to sexual offences.”