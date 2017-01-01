The death of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher earlier this week, followed immediately by the death of her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, sent shockwaves through Hollywood, as friends and fans alike mourned the passing of the mega stars. But those hit the hardest by their deaths were their family members, and now, Fisher’s brother and Reynolds’s son has shared a loving, fitting tribute to the two formidable women.

Todd Fisher took to Twitter on Thursday to offer some more thoughts about the passing of his mother and sister, whose deaths came only one day apart. Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack a few days prior; Reynolds, 84, entered the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, and died later that day.

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

Todd Fisher had previously said that Reynolds couldn’t bear her daughter’s death, and told him, “I want to be with Carrie” right before she passed away. On Thursday, Fisher shared an illustration on Twitter featuring Reynolds wearing her yellow rain slicker from her biggest movie, “Singin’ in the Rain,” and Carrie Fisher in her iconic Princess Leia costume from “Star Wars,” their arms around each other; the caption on the picture took a line from the titular “Singin’ in the Rain” tune, reading, “What a glorious feeling. I’m happy again.”

Todd Fisher added his own thoughts to the image, writing about the incredibly close bond that Carrie Fisher and Reynolds shared throughout their lifetimes, and the love for his family that will always remain.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years,” Todd Fisher wrote. “I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Excuse us, we have something in our eyes…

[via: Todd Fisher]