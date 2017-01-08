FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 7 (UPI) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined Instagram Saturday.

And he already had more followers than you will ever have in less than an hour. Brady posted his first photo at around 5 p.m. Saturday. The photo was of himself, standing outside in the snow in a t-shirt and sweatpants.

“You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy!”

“Instagram is coming…,” Brady wrote.

Brady, who primarily uses Facebook for social media, teased about creating a new social media profile Thursday.

He posted a picture Thursday with a tablet, where he had loaded a Google search for: “what are some good social media websites other than Facebook?”

He posted a photo Friday with four hats, one for MySpace, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. On that photo he wrote: “Life decisions….and it’s down to the final four, tune in tomorrow afternoon to watch me pick live.”

He decided to join Instagram on Saturday night.

“After thinking it through, I’ve chosen: Instagram,” Brady said. “Follow me at Tom Brady. Go Pats. Enjoy the games today.”

Brady ends the video by spiking the Instagram hat and yelling “Let’s Go!”

The All-Pro quarterback is sitting out this week after leading the Patriots to a first-round bye in the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed.

Brady already has more than 347,000 followers. He follows six accounts, including: the Patriots, his wife Gisele Bundchen, and his sponsors.