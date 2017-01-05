Confirmed: Tom Hardy is a big ol’ softie. The Oscar-nominated actor is renowned for playing tough guys, but he can also entertain the young’uns. Just watch his recent video for the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Story program, which is aimed at kids under 10.

Hardy read “You Must Bring a Hat” by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley, and — like any self-respecting thespian — he went full-out with different voices to act out the parts. Adding to the unmissable cuteness is the fact that his sleepy, blissed-out dog, Woody, was sprawled across his lap through the whole thing.

Here’s the bedtime story:

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

