Setting aside the fact that we still don’t know who will be playing the titular spy in the next James Bond flick, there’s one name that’s been floated as the perfect director for the upcoming project: Nolan. Christopher Nolan.

The director is Tom Hardy’s top pick for the coveted gig, anyway. And while Hardy himself has been suggested as the heir apparent to the 007 role, the actor was more interested in touting the skills of his “Dark Knight Rises” and “Dunkirk” director during a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

Responding to a question about Nolan’s reported interest in tackling a Bond film, Hardy said that that pairing made sense, telling the site, “Chris would be amazing” and “a fantastic director for a Bond movie.” And though the actor noted that it would be hard to follow the act of current Bond Daniel Craig and director Sam Mendes, he said that the visionary Nolan would be the perfect person to take up such a daunting challenge.

“I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound—again,” Hardy told The Daily Beast.

The future of the Bond series is still very much up in the air, with Craig refusing to commit one way or another on whether or not he’ll sign on for another flick, and Mendes’s attachment also unclear. Though producers reportedly want Craig to return more than they want to search for a new star, that hasn’t stopped many, many candidates — including Hardy — from entering consideration for the high-profile part.

Could Hardy and Nolan be the new face of the franchise? Better grab a martini or two; it’s going to be a long time before we know for sure.

[via: The Daily Beast]