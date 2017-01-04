In the interview, conducted by Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell, Mr Watson was asked how often he discusses strategy and policy with Mr Corbyn. He replied: “I am on on his strategy committee”.

Asked who is, Mr Watson said: “I don’t know”, adding: “That is how he is going to lead.That second election means he is the established leader.

“I am in the NEC and in the shadow cabinet but nobody should be in any doubt it will be his manifesto.

“He will lead in developing those policies and I will support him.”

Asked whether Mr Corbyn will lead Labour into the next general election Mr Watson said: “I made my position clear, gave private counsel, based on the fact it was difficult to lead without the confidence of a majority of MPs, but he took a different view, the membership backed him and we have to respect that.”