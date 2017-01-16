





If you want to stay somewhere comfortable, fun and reasonably-priced in the centre of Madrid, this hostel might fit the bill. The hostel occupies an elegant 19th-century building. The traditional property, despite an overhaul, has the original wooden staircase, ornate ceilings and tiled floors, which add character to the contemporary furniture and clean lines of the interiors.The rooms are bright with pale-wood furniture, white paintwork and neutral tones. Access is via your thumbprint – no faffing about with key cards here – and there are lockers to store all your stuff safely.



Read expert review







Source link