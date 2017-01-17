





On the peaceful coastal footpath that skirts around the deep blue Lapad Bay, on Lapad peninsular. There’s a bathing area directly in front of the hotel, or you can walk in either direction and find plenty of places to swim. ‘More’ – pronounced ‘mor-ray’ – means ‘sea’ in Croatian, and the big plus here is the fantastic view over the bay. Built into a steep slope, this modern hotel has seven floors, with interiors decorated in discreet nautical style. Popular with couples, it’s especially beautiful in the evening, when the sun sets over the sea, turning the sky hues of orange, pink and purple, with the rocky Grebeni islets rising into the horizon.



