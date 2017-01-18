





Santiago de Alfama, located in the oldest part of the capital, has 19 rooms that are all different while celebrating the best of Portugal, from the modern art on the walls to the Claus Porto soaps in the bathrooms. An atmospheric café spills out onto the cobbled street, and the basement Beauty Bar offers treatments from facials to manicures, accompanied by a cocktail. Colours in rooms favour peacock blues, muted golds, warm beiges and whites, with luxurious Portuguese cotton-clad beds, and bathrooms have rain showers throughout, with tubs (some free standing, some sunken).



