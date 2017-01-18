





The hotel is in a charming former palace that dates back to the 19th century, all arched windows, Juliette balconies, window shutters and awnings. The best rooms in the house are the Only You Moments room, which has original beams and an entire bookshelf feature-wall, and the Only You Secret, which has its own large, private terrace. Bathrooms are modern and sleek, with white metro tiles, a glass-walled rainforest shower, Hierbas de Ibiza toiletries and giraffe-print bathrobes. The dining room transforms into a romantic tapas restaurant at night.



Read expert review







Source link