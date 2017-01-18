





Tucked away on a cobbled corner just uphill from the Czech parliament, itself settled into the 18th-century Wallenstein Palace, this eight-room hotel is a significant step up from any opulence a mere Czech senator might hope for. The cinematic oak stairs, restored as per the designs of Art Nouveau architect Josef Fanta, the pre-WWI owner, speak to the building’s remarkable history. Rooms here are, if anything, more opulent than the palatial hallways, with queen beds that would easily blend in at Versailles, walnut-panelled walls, marble tile, capacious baths and carefully preserved architectural detail.



