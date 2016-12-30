The practice has been banned in criminal courts but continues in the family division.

A statement from his spokesman said Sir James, who is president of the family division of the High Court, had been raising this issue since 2014.

The spokesman added: “He has made clear his view that the family justice system lags woefully behind the criminal justice system.

“He has expressed particular concern about the fact that alleged perpetrators are able to cross-examine their alleged victims, something that, as family judges have been pointing out for many years, would not be permitted in a criminal court.

“Reform is required as a matter of priority.”

He added: “But the judiciary cannot provide this because it requires primary legislation and would involve public expenditure. It is therefore a matter for ministers.”

Sir James is said to be “disappointed by how slow the response to these issues has been”, with a working party report in 2014 condemning the system as inadequate.

Secretive family courts have allowed cases where victims have been forced to sit next to violent partners without protection and then cross-examined by their abusers, in some cases where restraining orders were in place.

It comes as some victims are not eligible for legal aid to pay for family lawyers to fight their cases and have to defend themselves against their abusers.