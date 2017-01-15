However, Dujardin has long being an advocate for protective headwear after suffering a fractured skull from a fall.

After wearing a helmet at last year’s Olympics she said: “I was lucky to come out of it okay. I always now wear a helmet.

“It’s something I feel very comfortable and safe in. You never know what can happen, and you only have one head.”

Internationally riders are opting to wear helmets, last year 54 per cent of competitors at the Rio Olympics chose to wear helmets compared to just three per cent using them in the 2012 Olympics in London.

British Olympian Gemma Tattersall used a specialist protective hat at Rio.

“In our world, health and safety is huge. I am actually a fan of the top hat and beagle hat, as I think they look elegant and smart, but we have to move on with the times, accept what the rules are and embrace them.

“There are plenty of hat companies that make very smart, safe hats that look the part. PROtector made me a super smart hat for Rio, and I love it; it looks good and it’s comfortable and safe.”