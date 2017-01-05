He claimed that he then decided to “test out” the system to see what happens to people who miss an instalment.

Cllr Preest, who is entitled to a £10,000 a year allowance as a Gloucestershire county councillor and another £4,500 for representing Lydney North on the Forest of Dean district council, said he settled his bill after receiving a court summons, but it cost him an extra £55 because he had defaulted.

“I tested it out. Did it to see how they treat people who miss an instalment,” he said.

Cllr Preest lives in Bream and has an annual council tax bill of £1,208.95 for 2016/2017.

He questioned the system and suggested there should be a little more leniency when it comes to those who have only missed one payment.

“I can understand it if you miss payments three, four or five times but to miss just one and get a summons?” he said.

“I’ve got nothing to hide, but I think a little leniency should be given to more vulnerable people and those who have a change in circumstances.”

Councillor Preest was a Tory councillor until 2008, when he was cautioned for stealing from a local shop.

He served as Independent before joining UKIP, becoming the first candidate from the party to be elected in Gloucestershire.

He rejoined the Conservatives after the EU Referendum last June.