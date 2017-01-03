Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly not accept any offer for Dele Alli and are determined to keep hold of him after rumours emerged that Real Madrid are interested in the England international.

According to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour and Michael Kelleher, Spurs “will not sell at any price” if Real move for Alli in the summer, when their transfer ban is lifted. The north Londoners “are willing to fight to keep their prized asset.”

Alli, 20, enjoyed a breakout season with Spurs in 2015-16 as he helped them run Leicester City close for the Premier League title, netting 10 goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

After a slow start to the 2016-17 campaign, the former MK Dons midfielder has found a fine vein of form and scored five times in Tottenham’s last three outings, per WhoScored:

Dele Alli: Has now scored more goals (4) in his last 3 apps for Spurs than he had in his previous 17 matches (3) #WATTOT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 1, 2017

As a result, Real are reportedly lining up a summer move for Alli, and he would “find it extremely hard to turn down a huge move to Spain,” per James Nursey of the Mirror.

Clearly, Spurs are not going to let him go without a fight, but they have seen key players poached from them before by the Spanish giants, namely Gareth Bale in 2013 and Luka Modric in 2012.

If Mauricio Pochettino’s men fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season—they currently lie fifth in the Premier League table—Alli could well be tempted by the prospect of winning major silverware at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alli is currently contracted to Tottenham until 2022, but Real have more than enough resources to offer a huge transfer fee for him and tempting wages.

Having already garnered over a dozen England caps, Alli’s career trajectory has been faster than many young stars in Europe.

A move to Real would be a huge challenge for him, but he would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen by swapping the Premier League for the Bernabeu.

Tottenham are clearly going to fight to keep hold of him. If Real have already marked him as their next target, though, it seems a genuine possibility that Alli will eventually end up in Madrid.