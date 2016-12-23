Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son is reportedly a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be keen on adding to their attacking options.

According to Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard, the futures of Jese and Angel Di Maria are both in doubt at the Parc des Princes, with manager Unai Emery said to be keen to revamp their offensive setup. Son has reportedly been included on a shortlist of potential acquisitions.

However, it’s noted by Collomosse that Spurs are not willing to sell the South Korea international in the January window, as manager Mauricio Pochettino values his versatility and effectiveness in the final third.

While Son isn’t one of the first names on the Tottenham team sheet, already this term he’s proved his worth when stepping into the side. As Match of the Day noted earlier this month, the forward has made a marked improvement in his second season:

Indeed, when Harry Kane was sidelined with an injury problem earlier on in the campaign, Son stepped in and did a tremendous job at the point of the attack. While he may not possess the same kind of physicality as Tottenham’s main goal-getter, his intelligence in terms of movement, linking play and finding space was there for all to see.

But given the attacking quality available to Pochettino in the attacking midfield positions, it’s no surprise to see Son revert to a squad rotation player in recent weeks. As such, a transfer in the short term wouldn’t be a huge surprise.


Son has proved his worth to Spurs this season.

Should Spurs cash in on Son?

If Son does want regular football, a switch to PSG may not be wise. In addition to the talents aforementioned, Emery also has the likes of Lucas Moura, Javier Pastore and Hatem Ben Arfa to call upon; according to L’Equipe (h/t Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Johnson), PSG have had a €36 million fee (£30.5 million) accepted for Wolfsburg’s Julian Draxler, too.

Son, subsequently, could find himself in a similar spot if he were to move to the French capital.

   

Spurs Want to Sign Max Meyer


TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Sport Bild (h/t TalkSport), Tottenham are ready to make another play for Schalke midfielder Max Meyer.

In the report, it’s noted that Spurs made a move to sign the Germany starlet in the summer, although they were unable to finalise a deal. Tottenham will reportedly reignite their interest in the winter window, with Meyer impressing for a struggling Schalke outfit.

Here’s a look at some of the 21-year-old’s best moments from the 2016-17 season so far:

