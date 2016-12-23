Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son is reportedly a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be keen on adding to their attacking options.

According to Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard, the futures of Jese and Angel Di Maria are both in doubt at the Parc des Princes, with manager Unai Emery said to be keen to revamp their offensive setup. Son has reportedly been included on a shortlist of potential acquisitions.

However, it’s noted by Collomosse that Spurs are not willing to sell the South Korea international in the January window, as manager Mauricio Pochettino values his versatility and effectiveness in the final third.

While Son isn’t one of the first names on the Tottenham team sheet, already this term he’s proved his worth when stepping into the side. As Match of the Day noted earlier this month, the forward has made a marked improvement in his second season:

Son has scored five goals in 11 pl appearances for Spurs this season; one more than he managed in 28 appearances in 2015-16

Indeed, when Harry Kane was sidelined with an injury problem earlier on in the campaign, Son stepped in and did a tremendous job at the point of the attack. While he may not possess the same kind of physicality as Tottenham’s main goal-getter, his intelligence in terms of movement, linking play and finding space was there for all to see.

But given the attacking quality available to Pochettino in the attacking midfield positions, it’s no surprise to see Son revert to a squad rotation player in recent weeks. As such, a transfer in the short term wouldn’t be a huge surprise.



Son has proved his worth to Spurs this season.

If Son does want regular football, a switch to PSG may not be wise. In addition to the talents aforementioned, Emery also has the likes of Lucas Moura, Javier Pastore and Hatem Ben Arfa to call upon; according to L’Equipe (h/t Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Johnson), PSG have had a €36 million fee (£30.5 million) accepted for Wolfsburg’s Julian Draxler, too.

Son, subsequently, could find himself in a similar spot if he were to move to the French capital.

Spurs Want to Sign Max Meyer



According to Sport Bild (h/t TalkSport), Tottenham are ready to make another play for Schalke midfielder Max Meyer.

In the report, it’s noted that Spurs made a move to sign the Germany starlet in the summer, although they were unable to finalise a deal. Tottenham will reportedly reignite their interest in the winter window, with Meyer impressing for a struggling Schalke outfit.

Here’s a look at some of the 21-year-old’s best moments from the 2016-17 season so far:

To be a hit under Pochettino, there are plenty of areas in which Meyer would have to make significant improvements, most notably in terms of work rate and willingness to engage in physical battles. However, there are clearly skills to harness in the Schalke man.

Meyer is so adept at keeping his team ticking in the attacking third, as he preserves possession wonderfully and always seems to have time to pick a pass. Additionally, he’s a versatile option, able to operate behind the striker or on either flank.

However, as these numbers from league matches this season show, he has a long way to go before he’s on the same level as some Tottenham stars:

Midfielder Comparison: Max Meyer, Christian Eriksen Apps (Sub) 11 (5) 16 Goals 1 5 Assists 0 4 Shots per game 0.9 4.2 Key passes per game 0.9 2.7 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.9 WhoScored.com

The presence of the likes of Christian Eriksen, Son, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko would surely make Meyer think twice about making the move to the Premier League. But with Schalke languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga, perhaps Tottenham could tempt him.

Pochettino has shown during his time as Spurs boss he’s capable of helping players improve in all areas of their games. Meyer would surely do the same if he were to make the switch to north London.