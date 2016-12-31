Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on rumours of the north Londoners launching a winter surge on Real Madrid outcast Isco. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has been linked with a move to White Hart Lane.

Pochettino spoke to the media in the buildup to Sunday’s clash at Watford and was quizzed on interest in Isco, to which he replied: “This was another rumour in the summer. I can’t confirm or deny if we’re interested or not, we need to be professional and do our job.”

The Mirror‘s John Cross reported late in the summer transfer window that Spurs were looking to sign Isco on a season-long loan prior to the club completing a deal to purchase Moussa Sissoko from Newcastle United.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is another tactician whose team have been associated with a winter bid for Isco, but he also failed to give much away when asked about January interest in the playmaker:

PEP: (Interest in Isco?) I have no idea. #mcfc — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2016

Isco, 24, moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 and has consistently struggled to break their first-team ranks, starting in 12 of his 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

There’s also the issue that Pochettino might struggle to fit the Spaniard in a midfield that already contains Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. Yahoo’s Andrew Gaffney asserted the move won’t materialise next month, complicated by the fact Real are suspended from making transfers of their own until next summer:

I appreciate people love to dream, I do too, but there’s literally no chance Isco will be leaving Real Madrid in January. #LaLiga — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) December 30, 2016

Elsewhere, French newspaper L’Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) reported Tottenham have retained interest in summer target Augustin and are hopeful of luring 19-year-old player if PSG sign more backup to striker Edinson Cavani.

That being said, ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson mooted German giants Borussia Dortmund as potential competition in the hunt to sign the Frenchman:

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain keen on Augustin, while Borussia Dortmund are said to want him for life after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 31, 2016

Augustin has made just one Ligue 1 start under PSG manager Unai Emery this season, and it’s mentioned the youngster may consider an exit, particularly if his employers recruit a more experienced deputy to Cavani.

Goal’s Robin Bairner reported on November that more Ligue 1 teams are interested in keeping the teenager in his native France, however, meaning a move to the Premier League could be impeded by more local options:

Jean-Kevin Augustin could be loaned from #PSG to Hertha in January. Ligue 1 sides interested too. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 15, 2016

Tottenham signed forward Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar over the summer, but it’s supposed Pochettino would like to bring in even more reinforcements up front.

Harry Kane currently patrols as the favoured son in attack at White Hart Lane, however, and Augustin may be wary of swapping one No. 2 position for another in the event he were to join Spurs next month.