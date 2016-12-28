Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of a clutch of Premier League sides keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Spurs had scouts at Leverkusen’s clash with Cologne last week to assess the 20-year-old. However, Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton are also said to have had talent spotters in attendance with the young midfielder in mind.

Brandt has established himself as a key member of the Leverkusen team this season, lighting up the Bundesliga with his intricate playing style. Here is a look at why he’s considered one of the most exciting prospects in German football at the moment:

