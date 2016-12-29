Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of landing Wilfried Zaha have improved after it was reported Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce wants to sell the winger following his decision to swap international allegiances. Meanwhile, AC Milan are stepping up their pursuit of Spurs target Milan Badelj.

The Sun‘s Charlie Wyett reported Allardyce is “so angry” with Zaha‘s decision to join the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations that he’s prepared to sell the technician for £30 million in the January transfer window.

The 2017 AFCON kicks off on January 14 and threatens to keep Zaha out of domestic action for three weeks or more depending on how far the Elephants go in the competition, which has resulted in Allardyce‘s ire.

BBC Sport confirmed on Wednesday that Zaha had been called into manager Michel Dussuyer’s provisional Ivory Coast squad, and Crystal Palace added the trickster had been granted special permission to join their Abu Dhabi training camp late:

Ivory Coast have agreed that Wilf can remain in SE25 for #CPFC’s game v Swansea next Tuesday & meet up with their squad the following day. pic.twitter.com/eoGwrWJ9Sm — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 28, 2016

Tottenham stand to capitalise on Allardyce‘s choice to sell the player if reports prove genuine, and Wyett added Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino remains a fan of the former Manchester United flop.

Zaha has returned to his best since recapturing a first-team spot back at Selhurst Park, and Squawka recently outlined the Palace talisman as one of the best dribblers of the ball in Europe this season:

Most take-ons in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season: E. Hazard (84)

W. Zaha (73)

A. Saint-Maxim (67)

Neymar (63)

O. Dembélé (61) So tricky pic.twitter.com/S1m0Ea4LBo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2016

One major question is whether Tottenham will be prepared to spend a sum as big as £30 million during the winter transfer window, a time of year not usually associated with such substantial or expensive moves.

That being said, it seems Zaha‘s choice to focus his attention elsewhere next month has riled his boss enough to force a January move, and broadcaster Michael Oti Adjei highlighted the African nations’ recruitment habits:

Zaha has said yes to Ivory Coast. Soon Inaki Williams will be knocking on Ghana doors. Time and limited opportunities Africa’s best friend — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 28, 2016

Elsewhere, Daniele Longo of Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported Luiz Adriano’s impending move to Spartak Moscow could free up the funds AC Milan need to make their move on Fiorentina anchor Badelj.

The Daily Star‘s Lewis Winter mentioned Tottenham as one of the Premier League clubs interested in Badelj in November, and Bleacher Report’s Adam Digby recently explained the situation that’s led to his availability:

IMO the real issue for #Badelj is that both he & his agent have realised the arrival of Carlos Sanchez relegated him to bench & he wants out — Adam Digby (@Adz77) November 11, 2016

The 27-year-old has a little more than 18 months remaining on his contract with La Viola, and the Serie A club could be convinced into selling rather than allowing their midfielder’s deal to run down and risk losing him for free.

That being said, Milan’s interest in Badelj threatens to put Tottenham’s pursuit of the midfielder at risk, and the Calciomercato report suggested the Croatia international could move for between €5 million (£4.3 million) and €10 million (£8.5 million).