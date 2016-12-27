The smell of pine, the old decorations, endless dropping needles – the traditional Christmas tree is truly a priceless experience.

But Britons who opt to shun a lifetime of fresh spruces and instead put their money into a forestry fund would turn £6,500 into nearly £3m by their 65th tree-free Christmas, according to figures from Gresham House.

The asset manager, which recently launched its first timber fund, assumed a yearly net profit of 10pc for those prepared to trade a five-foot tree for cold, hard cash.

“As an asset class, timber is continuing to surge in popularity and it’s not just institutional investors who are capitalising on the opportunities. Increasingly, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are allocating more capital to differentiated and illiquid assets, such as commercial forestry,” said Rupert Robinson, managing director of Gresham House Asset Management.

Forestry is a long-term investment that can sometimes grow as slowly as the spruces themselves. The S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index, which tracks 25 public companies involved in the industry, has risen 11pc in the last year, although a plunge in prices during the financial crisis meant its performance is flat over a decade.

Investing in one of the UK’s commercial forests would have generated returns of 18.4pc a year over the past 10 years, following a slide in values as the market was flooded with lumber from the Baltic states, according to the IPD Forestry Index.