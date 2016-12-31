President-elect Donald Trump made eye-popping predictions during the campaign that were ultimately proven correct in America’s 2016 presidential election. Here’s a look back at the outsider candidate’s crystal ball. Photo: AP

PRESIDENT-ELECT Donald Trump has taken on Bill Clinton in a new tweet attack, after the former president questioned his intelligence.

In an impromptu discussion at a book store in upstate New York earlier this month, President Clinton said this when asked if he thought Mr Trump was smart: “He doesn’t know much. One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

President Clinton made the remarks December 10, and they were reported by a local newspaper editor who happened to be present. The comments were published Monday by Politico.

President Clinton also said Mr Trump called him after the election and sounded surprisingly cordial after such a bitter campaign.

Mr Trump fired back overnight.

“Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations. He ‘doesn’t know much’ …” Mr Trump added: “especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states (and more). They focused on wrong states”.

During the campaign, Mr Trump bluntly attacked President Clinton over his marital infidelities and said Hillary Clinton was just as bad for putting up with it, calling her an “enabler” of those indiscretions.