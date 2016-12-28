A huge statue portraying Donald Trump as a rooster has been erected at a shopping mall in the Chinese city of Taiyuan.

The parodic fowl, which has the president-elect’s trademark hair-do and is shown making distinctly Trumpian hand gestures, has been adopted as mascot for the N1 ArtWalk Mall as part of celebrations welcoming the Year of Rooster.

A range of Trump-rooster merchandise is now on sale to the general public, with a 32 foot-tall model priced at around £1,400, and less imposing options starting at a slightly-more-reasonable £47.

Wei Qing, spokesperson for Shenghe Yangtai Business, which is selling the roosters, told CNN: “I think the rooster is very cute and funny, the hairstyle and eyebrows look very much like Donald Trump. I’m sure it will attract a lot of customers.”