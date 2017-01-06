PRESIDENT-ELECT Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary swipe at fellow Republican and Celebrity Apprentice replacement, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mr Trump took to Twitter to slam Schwarzenegger’s turn as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice, saying he was “destroyed” in the ratings compared to his time as host.

He also attacked Schwarzenegger’s bona fides as a movie star, ending the sledge by saying “who cares, he supported (John) Kasich and Hillary (Clinton).”

Mr Trump started hosting The Apprentice in 2004, with Celebrity Apprentice starting in 2008.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

During that time, Schwarzenegger was elected as the Republican Governor of California, a position he held until 2011.

Schwarzenegger has criticised Mr Trump before, saying during the election that “for the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for president.”

“As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else — American. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party — it is your duty,” he said.

Schwarzenegger has not yet commented on Mr Trump’s tweet.

TRUMP UP AGAINST THE WALL

It came as Mr Trump also addressed reports that taxpayers would have to pay for his wall on the Mexican border.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

“The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later,” he tweeted.

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto has said there is no way that his country will be paying for the wall.