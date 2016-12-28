“We were evacuated very quickly. It was hysteria,” said Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington who was in Manhattan with family. “Police were shouting and telling people to leave.”

Maria Beckford, who was visiting from London, was in Niketown with her 13-year-old son looking to buy a pair of football boots when she said they were told to urgently leave the store.

“We actually had them in his hands but because of everything we just had to leave,” she said.

Mr Trump’s newly appointed press secretary, Sean Spicer, tweeted that officials were “back to work” following the “false alarm.”

Trump Tower, in addition to being the president-elect’s home and business headquarters, contains residences, restaurants, retail stores – and a lobby that by law is open to the public to visitors daily from 8am to 10pm.

The scare highlights again the security problems that Mr Trump’s presence in New York will pose police and the secret service.

The president-elect has suggested he may spend much of his time as president at his $100 million penthouse in New York, rather than at the White House.