Will Samuel, the chairman of the banking group TSB, is joining the board of the fast-growing wealth manager Tilney Bestinvest.

The appointment adds an experienced City figure to Tilney’s board as it beds in a series of big acquisitions and considers an eventual stock market float.

Mr Samuel’s storied career in the City included 25 years at the investment house Schroders and a stint at Lazard. He later served as a senior adviser for the Financial Services Authority.

He was one of TSB’s first appointments to its board in 2014 as it prepared to split from its high street owner Lloyds Banking Group as a condition of the group’s bailout during the financial crisis. Mr Samuel helped bring TSB to the stock market and then sell it to the Spanish bank Sabadell less than a year later.

He is joining Tilney Bestinvest as the firm adjusts to its recent acquisitions. The Mayfair-based business was created from two wealth management firms owned by the private equity group Permira in 2014, and last year added rivals Towry and Ingenious Asset Management to its stable.

The firm now has more than £20bn of client money on its books, and chief executive Peter Hall hinted last year that the group was considering a move to the stock market.

“Following the integration of the Towry group last year, it is now a very significant business in the UK wealth management industry and is well positioned for future growth,” said Mr Samuel.

British wealth managers are going through a flurry of consolidation as growing regulations and a squeeze from low-cost providers have made life difficult for many smaller players.

Mr Samuel is replacing Mike Covell, who has chaired Tilney Bestinvest since 2010.