Tomorrow, there is more misery on the cards for London’s commuters as Southern Rail drivers go on strike.

Southern Rail will run no services on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday because of walkouts in a long-running dispute over driver-only trains.

Train services will also be disrupted for the rest of the week because of a ban on overtime.

With only limited bus links from a small number of stations, the train company is advising people to make alternative arrangements wherever possible.

For those who have no option, Southern is providing limited bus and coach services each day to provide road links for essential travel from nine of its stations into nearby neighbouring train networks where they can connect into other train operators’ services.

Space on the buses will be limited. Anyone who does travel should expect to queue, plan for longer journeys and realise the service they join will be exceptionally busy, said Southern.