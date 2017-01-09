Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “At a time when the Government is doing everything it can to show Britain is open for business post Brexit, a resurgence in union activity doesn’t help that message.

“We don’t want this to be seen as a back-door way for the unions to try and undermine Brexit.”

Colin Stanbridge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who said: “This is the wrong time to send out a message across the world that London isn’t open for business, as it is being closed by ongoing strikes.

“It will put tourists off visiting and discourage business from moving their headquarters to the UK. Strikes like this go to the very heart of undermining companies’ efforts to make a real success of Brexit.”

He added that if London’s image abroad is damaged, the cost to the UK will be “small beer” compared to the day-to-day cost of strikes, which already run into tens of millions of pounds.

Have you got a transport story? We’d like to hear about it. Email: katie.morley@telegraph.co.uk