Transport for London said it was running a limited services on eight out of 11 Tube lines and expects 60% of stations to open across the network despite the “unnecessary strike”.

Passengers were advised that although the strike ends at 6pm services are expected to be disrupted throughout the day and evening and journeys should be completed by 6pm.

For customers travelling to Canary Wharf from central London, Docklands Light Railway (DLR) services are running, however they will be busier than usual.

Enhanced river services are linking central London and Canary Wharf. Buses, roads and rail services are also expected to be much busier than usual, particularly those bus routes serving major interchange stations.

TfL deployed “travel ambassadors” to help people get around the city and around 150 extra buses are deployed to enhance existing routes.

Although National Rail services are not affected by the strike there are no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

There are no services at all on the Victoria or Waterloo & City lines. TfL said the situation may change throughout the day and buses and the transport network will be very busy.