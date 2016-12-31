Meanwhile, the remainder of Icap, now renamed Nex, will be overhauled after jettisoning the voice-broking operations that generated 60pc of its half-year revenues but with margins of just 14pc. The group intends to shift its focus to services that were once the domain of the stock market operators, including financial data, electronic trading and a small-cap exchange.

“This is a momentous and exciting day for us all. In 1986 we were a start-up of four people, which in 30 years transformed into Icap, one of the true market leaders in financial services,” said Michael Spencer, the Icap founder who is staying behind at Nex Group as chief executive.

New shares in TP Icap rose nearly 5pc to 433p in their first morning of trading, while consolidated shares in Nex reached 464.5p before the markets closed early for New Year.

At this price, TP Icap has a market value of nearly £2.4bn, edging it above its New York rival BGC Partners, which is valued at around $2.8bn (£2.3bn).

Shareholders of Nex Group hold a 56pc stake in TP Icap.