The inquests into the deaths of 30 UK tourists killed at a Tunisian resort in June 2015 has begun with a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach near Sousse, killing 38 in total.

Three generations of a family – a young man, his uncle and grandfather – were among victims aged between 19 and 80.

The terror attack is the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.

The hearings at London’s Royal Courts of Justice are expected to take seven weeks.

Live TV feeds of the proceedings will be shown in courts in Cardiff and Stirling to allow as many survivors and relatives to follow them as want to.

Holiday warnings?

The coroner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, is expected to hear from a senior figure at the Foreign Office and from TUI, the parent company of Thomson, which sold the victims their holidays.

The hearings will examine how much the victims had been told about the terror threat in Tunisia.

Who were the British victims?

What happened on that day?

Survivors speak of their ordeal

Lone gunman Rezgui opened fire on tourists staying in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse on 26 June 2015.

Thirty of those killed were British tourists staying at the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba and neighbouring Hotel Riu Bellevue Park.

Three people from Ireland, two Germans, one Russian, a Belgian and a Portuguese woman also died.

‘Mastermind’ on the run

So-called Islamic State said it was behind the attack by the Tunisian student.

The BBC’s Panorama programme this month reported that the suspected mastermind behind the shootings is believed to be on the run in Libya.

Documents obtained by Panorama say Chamseddine al-Sandi recruited and directed Reguzi.

Confessions from suspects arrested by Tunisian police say he ran a militant cell responsible for both the Sousse shootings and the attack three months earlier at the Bardo National Museum, in which 22 people died.

Families hope for answers

Image copyright

PA

By BBC News correspondent Sarah Campbell

It has been a long wait for survivors and victims’ families as the coroner has collated evidence from Tunisia and elsewhere.

Over the next seven weeks, the circumstances of each individual death will be examined – when, where and how it happened.

But the scope is wider than just the facts, which many of the families are already painfully aware of.

Twenty of the 30 victims’ families are being represented by the same legal team.

They say that the families want to know whether their loved ones were made aware of the Foreign Office advice that there was a high risk of a terrorist attack in Tunisia and what the security arrangements were at the hotel.

Their concern is as much about learning lessons and preventing future deaths as it is about the minute-by-minute accounts of 26 June 2015.