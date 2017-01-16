Families’ battles for justice have been intensified by a lengthy and truncated legal process, which had seen the Government apply for certain elements of the inquests to be kept private over concerns about national security.

During a previous hearing Andrew Ritchie QC, representing 20 families, said it was their view that a “full and fearless” investigation would be required to remain in keeping with the principle of “open justice”.

He also said many families feared the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) may have failed in its responsibilities to thousands of British tourists.

He said the families were also potentially concerned about the FCO “having cosy chats” with travel companies interested in running profitable businesses “in light of FCO then current advice that there was a high risk of terrorist activity, including in tourist areas”.