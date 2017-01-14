NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (UPI) — Comedian and television game show host Steve Harvey caused a bit of a stir Friday when he showed up at Trump Tower in New York, and spoke with the president-elect.

Harvey, host of TV’s Family Feud, was pictured with Trump in the tower’s lobby — as many members of his government team have been in recent weeks. The appearance led to many questions about whether the stop was a personal — or maybe professional — visit.

“President (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward,” Harvey explained in a tweet after his visit. “The transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I’m glad I did.”

Harvey went on to say he primarily discussed housing with the billionaire, and his nominee for secretary of housing and urban development, Dr. Ben Carson.

“Trump wants to help with the situations in the inner cities so he immediately got Dr. Ben Carson on the phone to put us together to begin dialog in looking at programs and housing to help,” Harvey said. “I found him in our meeting both congenial and sincere.”

“I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area,” Harvey continued. “I feel that something really great could come out of this… I would sit with him anytime.”