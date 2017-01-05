On Monday, he tweeted: “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the US in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”

Xinhua’s reply – in a commentary available online – was headlined “An obsession with ‘Twitter foreign policy’ is undesireable”.

“Everyone recognises the common sense that foreign policy isn’t child’s play, and even less is it like doing business deals,” said the article.

“Twitter shouldn’t become an instrument of foreign policy,” the article said.