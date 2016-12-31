LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31 (UPI) — Ronda Rousey’s comeback tour lasted a mere 48 seconds.

Her opponent, reigning champ Amanda Nunes, wasted no time in feeling mercy toward the former women’s bantamweight champion after beating her by way of technical knockout in UFC 207 Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Just an hour after embarrassing Rousey, Nunes posted a photo on Twitter of herself pushing Rousey in a baby crib, while holding the championship belt.

Rousey was fighting for the first time since being knocked out by Holly Holm last year during her first loss. In February, she told Ellen Degeneres that she contemplated suicide following the upset to Holm.

“I was in the medical room, sitting in the corner and I was like: ‘what am I anymore if I’m not this’,” Rousey said on The Ellen Show. “I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself. At that exact second it’s like, ‘I’m nothing…what am I going to do anymore?’ No one gives an [expletive] anymore about me without this.”

