Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, which opened a war of words with president-elect Donald Trump, appears to have also displeased Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

White fired back at the Hollywood legend after she had a dig at mixed martial arts (MMA) in her acceptance speech after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said.

“The last thing in the world I expect is an uppity 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts,” White quipped at TMZ Sport, referring to 67-year-old Streep.