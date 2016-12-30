The UK Russian Embassy has sparked controversy after attacking Barack Obama from its Twitter account.

After news broke that the US President expelled 35 Russian spies over election hacking, the account tweeted: “President Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats in Cold War Deja Vu. As everybody, including the American people people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Administration”.

This tweet was illustrated with a picture of a duck, with the word ‘lame’ super imposed over it.

The picture appears to have been designed by Joe List, a graphic designer, some time ago — and it seems he did not think it would be used to troll the President.