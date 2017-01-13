Tidal gates on the east coast have been closed ahead of the high tides.

Floods minister Therese Coffey said: “Our absolute priority is protecting lives, homes and businesses from the threat of coastal flooding currently facing the east coast.

“That is why we have soldiers on the ground helping to warn and evacuate people alongside the emergency services and Environment Agency teams, who are putting up temporary defences.

“We’re working closely across government to monitor the situation as it develops and I ask people to check their flood risk, keep a close eye on updates and follow any advice from the Environment Agency and the emergency services.”

Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan said he did not “think” the storm would be as powerful as that which caused the east coast flood of 1953, which has been described as the worst national peacetime disaster to hit the UK, but said there could be “potentially significant effects” including flooding.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s very important to underline that there are two high tides today coming down the east coast, north to south.

“The first is coming in at the moment slightly under the height that we expected, the second, due this evening, may come out slightly higher than has been anticipated.

“And so we will stay very active throughout the day on the ground, we will continue to warn and inform the communities that are at risk, and I would like to urge everybody to remain vigilant and to continue to follow our flood warnings.”

Snow and strong wind made driving hazardous in the North East.