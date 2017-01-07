Hugh Campbell, GP Bullhound’s co-founder, said that, while Brexit had been a factor in the second-half slowdown, the election of Donald Trump and wider global uncertainty had also played a role. Investors have become more prone to risk and reset their expectations, while entrepreneurs have refused to budge on valuations. That has created a stand-off that is likely to continue into the new year.

“There’s clearly a marked increase in the quality of companies and the appetite to invest in them, it’s about agreement on price; it’s much harder to close a deal,” Mr Campbell said.

He added the slowdown had been largely felt in private fundraising, rather than M&A, which remained steady in the second half of the year, and had affected smaller start-ups that are often backed by angel investors more than later-stage companies raising money from institutions.