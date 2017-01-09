Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We could see the coldest day of winter on Friday. A cold front moving in from the Atlantic will bring heavy frost and frequent snowstorms.

“It is likely that five to ten centimetres of snow will come in from the north and fall as far as the south of the country on Friday, and there could be even thicker snow in the hills.

“Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be around four to six degrees C (39 to 43 F) but harsh winds will make it feel as if temperatures are well below freezing.

“Temperatures will become increasingly colder throughout the week and by Friday it is likely that nighttime temperatures will be as low as minus 2C (28F).”