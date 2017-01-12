On the east coast of England, the Environment Agency warned gale force winds combined with high tides could result in large waves carrying dangerous debris through Friday and into Saturday.

The conditions are also expected to cause traffic disruption and could affect properties on the coast.

Mark Sitton-Kent, national duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Gale force winds and high tides are likely to create large and dangerous waves along parts of the east coast on Friday and Saturday. These conditions could also cause flooding to coastal roads and could impact properties.

“We understand that powerful tides can be dramatic, but please do not put yourself at unnecessary risk by going to the coast for a thrill or to take pictures. Please do not drive through flood water: just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“We are prepared to take action wherever it is needed. We have moved resources and equipment to the coast and the Army is on standby to assist if needed.”

Environment Agency teams have moved 5,200 metres of temporary barriers and 25 pumps to depots and towns including Newcastle upon Tyne, Blythe, Great Yarmouth, Chelmsford, Rye and Trustthorpe and South Ferriby in Lincolnshire.

The Hull tidal barrier will be operated on Thursday evening, while all east coast flood gates have been closed, the agency said.

On Friday, the cold weather is expected to continue with snow showers will becoming more isolated.

Prof Paul Cosford, director for health protection and medical director at Public Health England, said: “The Met Office is forecasting a spell of colder weather, with likely snow and icy conditions.

“Think now about what you need to do to prepare: if you need vital medicine or food get it before the bad weather arrives. People with underlying health conditions, very young children and those aged over 65 are at greatest risk, so think what you can do to help others.

“Keeping your home heated to at least 18°C, wearing lots of thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones, and if you have to head out using footwear with a good grip are all ways to deal with this weather and stay well this winter.”