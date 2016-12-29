Dr Thomas Waite, consultant in extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: “The effects of cold can be severe, in particular for those who are over 65, have a long-term illness, or are not mobile. Our advice to these groups is when indoors, have plenty of warm food and drinks and try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C.

“If mobility isn’t an issue, keep active as best you can. If you need to go out wear lots of thin layers, and shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls. It is particularly cold at night this week, so drawing the curtains at dusk will keep the heat in.”

He also stressed the importance of checking on potentially vulnerable family and friends during the cold period.