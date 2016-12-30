The rain will have reached Wales and the North by time 2017 is ushered in and will reach the South East by Sunday morning, where half an inch of rain is expected.

The rain will then give way to a bright, sunny Monday across the country.

Met Office figures show the UK is expected to have received only three fifths of the average December rainfall this month (DEC).

Parts of the country have been drier still, with England recording only two fifths of the expected rain and the South East only having half an inch over the entire month.

Dr Mark McCarthy, manager of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “When looking at the figures for December 2016 it has been mild and dry, which climatologically is a relatively rare combination because typically mild Decembers are wet, and cold Decembers are dry.”

The dry spell means even the heavy rain in Scotland is unlikely to lead to flooding.

By contrast 2016 began with one of the wettest January’s on record and catastrophic flooding.

Around 1,200 soldiers are on 24 hour standby this winter to help the Environment Agency after the Government was widely accused of being unprepared for January’s floods.

The rain this weekend will end several days of ice and fog which has badly disrupted travel.

Seventeen people were hurt early on Friday morning when a coach veered off a motorway slip road and overturned while driving through heavy fog.

The male driver and 16 men and women passengers suffered injuries including broken bones, cuts and bruises when the Oxford Bus Company coach crashed off the northbound slip road at junction 7 of the M40 near Milton Common in Oxfordshire at 2.45am.

A blanket of fog covering the South East on Friday morning also caused cancellations and delays at major airports.

Heathrow said at least 30 flights had been cancelled in the morning and passengers flying from Gatwick faced delays of more than an hour on some flights.