“If you do run into a shower, particularly in the northern third of Scotland, there could be a wintry element of sleet and snow particularly up on the hills.

“Because the breeze is coming in from the north, we tend to see the showers mostly affecting the coasts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland,” she added.

Towards the south of the country, she said: “There’s been an awful lot of cloud and rain through the course of the day so overnight that’s going to be finally making its clearance and the temperatures will be falling away accordingly, so not quite as cold as it will be further north, but still a chilly night.”

Large swathes of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland could wake up to a light frost on Monday morning, she added.

The South East was the only place that could be immune because it was the area which had held on to the cloud and rain the longest on Sunday, with temperatures of around 2-3C (36-37F).