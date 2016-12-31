Southern said it will have a team of “contingency conductors” keeping key routes open, but services on some routes will be reduced and finish earlier, while other routes will have no services or a replacement bus service.

Services on all routes will be subject to possible cancellation and severe disruption because of the on-going driver overtime ban.

Alex Foulds, Southern’s deputy chief operating officer, said: “While we will do everything we can to get passengers where they want to go, we have to warn people that journeys may be disrupted and take longer than normal.

“Our best advice is to check on the day you travel, particularly if you are heading out to New Year celebrations, as services on some routes finish early in the evening.

“We are sorry that yet again passengers will have their plans disrupted by what is pointless industrial action. Our door remains open for meaningful talks and we urge the RMT to see sense and join us in delivering a better railway for everyone in 2017.”