Mr Snell said the next few days would be “distinctly colder”, with bitter weather across all parts of the country by Thursday.

He added that it would remain “windy and cold on Friday, with potentially some large waves and coastal flooding going down the eastern side of the country”.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC, said drivers should be prepared for “tricky driving conditions and significantly extended journey times”.

He urged motorists to plan their trips carefully and “consider rearranging any non-essential journeys in the parts of the country most likely to be affected by the bad weather”, as well as checking tyre tread and pressure, windscreen wipers and screenwash levels.

Wednesday’s weather forecast