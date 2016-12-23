An amber “be prepared” wind warning is in place for northern and western parts of Scotland for Friday afternoon, evening and overnight into Christmas Eve.

Two separate Yellow “be aware” wind warnings are in place, one covering northern parts of the UK where gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected quite widely, and one for more southern areas, where a narrow and intense band of heavy rain and gusty winds could lead to some disruption.

Flood alerts are also in place for the Highlands and Western Isles, as well as Skye and the Scottish Borders.

Brent Walker, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Barbara is crossing the Atlantic and will pass close to the north-west of the UK during Friday, bringing the potential for some disruption to power supplies and travel, and possibly structural damage.”