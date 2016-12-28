His comments come just weeks after Mr Farage visited the Republican president-elect for a third time, raising further speculation that he could be offered a job.

The Telegraph disclosed earlier this month that senior Republican figures believe Mr Farage could be given an informal role advising Mr Trump on US/UK trade relations.

In his article, Sir Kim called for a new post-Brexit trading deal between Britain and the US.

He said: “Some steps Britain and the United States will take together. Trade, for example, is an issue that no country can address alone.

“When we leave the European Union, Britain will use the strength and size of our economy to forge new and dynamic trading relationships, with old allies and new partners, including the United States, our biggest trading partner.”

Sir Kim said Mr Trump’s election and Brexit were votes on “fundamentally different issues” but, in both countries, governments needed to “acknowledge, understand and address the concerns of voters”.

He also revealed that Mr Trump and Theresa May have vowed in phone calls to “build on the legacy of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher”.

The extent of contact between Mr Farage and Mr Trump has been intensely frustrating for the Prime Minister, who is yet to meet the president-elect and has only spoken to him briefly by phone.