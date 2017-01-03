United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May issued a message to her followers on December 31, New Year?s Eve, in hopes of uniting the country as 2017 approaches. May said the country was going in a new direction and ?if 2016 was the year you voted for that change, this is the year we start to make it happen.? She called the Brexit referendum ?divisive? and said she hopes shared ambitions and aspirations bring unite United Kingdom citizens. ?We all want to see a Britain that is stronger than it is today. We all want a country that is fairer so that everyone has a chance to succeed. We all want a nation that is safe and secure for our children and grandchildren,? May said. ?These ambitions unite us. So that we are no longer the 52 percent who voted leave and the 48 percent who voted stay but one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.? Credit: Twitter/Theresa May via Storyful

BRITAIN’S European Union ambassador has resigned less than three months before the UK is due to trigger the process to leave the bloc.

Sir Ivan Rogers reportedly told British ministers last month that other EU countries believed it could take up to 10 years to negotiate a new trade arrangements with the departing UK.

But Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman insisted a deal could be done within two years that would allow Britain to trade with and operate within the single European market.

Sir Ivan headed the United Kingdom Permanent Representation to the European Union (UKRep), which represents Britain in negotiations that take place in the EU.

“His resignation is not a surprise for those who work with him,” a European diplomat told AFP. “He was very competent, but not convinced by the Brexit decision and the British government line, leading the UK into an area of dangerous uncertainty.”

In the June 2016 referendum, 52 per cent voted for Britain leave the EU. Prime Minister May intends to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, giving formal notification of Britain’s intention to leave the bloc, by the end of March.

This begins a two-year countdown after which Britain will leave all the institutions and the single market unless alternative arrangements have been agreed.

Sir Ivan had been in his post since November 2013, having previously served as prime minister David Cameron’s Europe adviser since 2011.

Aled Williams, the former spokesman for Britain’s EU embassy, said Sir Ivan’s departure was a “big loss” to the Brexit negotiations.

“Not many Brits know the ins and outs of Brussels better than Sir Ivan,” he said. “Sir Ivan never sugar-coated his advice: had the credibility to tell his political bosses how he saw it in Brussels.”

Hilary Benn, who chairs parliament’s Brexit scrutiny committee, told BBC radio the resignation was “not a good thing”.

“The government will have to get its skates on to make sure there is a replacement in place so he or she can work with Sir Ivan in the transition, the handover,” he said.

Nicholas Macpherson, the former permanent secretary the Treasury, said the resignation was a “destruction of EU expertise.”

Arron Banks, who chaired the Leave EU campaign group in the referendum, welcomed the resignation.

“This is a man who claimed it could take up to 10 years to agree a Brexit deal,” he said.

“He is far too much of a pessimist and yet another of the establishment’s pro-EU old guard. He has at least done the honourable thing in resigning. It’s time now for someone who is optimistic about the future that lies ahead for Brexit Britain. Enough talk, we need to get on with getting out.”